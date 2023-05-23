[Evaluation]AVIOT TE-M1 Open True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for Long-Term Wearing Without Stress + Headphones for Listening to Music While Working

With the maturity of true wireless Bluetooth technology, there are more and more choices on the market. AVIOT is a good brand of headphones, and the price is very affordable. We introduced its flagship earphones earlier, and today I would like to share with you AVIOT’s more affordable “Long Air” open-style true wireless earphones — AVIOT TE-M1. “Open” earphones are different from traditional “ear” in-ear earphones. They usually do not have sound isolation function. In a quiet environment, other people can hear the sound played by your earphones. However, AVIOT TE-M1 is different in that it has the function of “anti-leakage”, so that users can still hear the sound around them without “sharing” music with others. Without further ado, the editor will now unbox and share this earphone with you.

There are 3 different sizes of earplugs to meet different needs of users

There are no extra things in the TE-M1 package. In addition to the main body and charging box, there are also three sizes of earplugs: small/medium/large, which are convenient for different users.

▲ After opening the package, you can see the headphone body, charging box, a USB-C charging cable, 3 pairs of ear gels of different sizes, and instructions.

Black, white, yellow and purple are available in 4 colors, and the design of the charging box is simple

AVIOT TE-M1 headphones are available in black, white, yellow and purple 4 colors, the editor has the lavender purple version.

▲Headphone charging box and body

The design of the whole headset is simple, and the size of the charging box is not too big, so it can be easily stored. There is a USB-C charging position behind the charging box, which is very convenient. However, due to the square design of the charging box with rounded corners, and the box is not made of non-slip material, it feels easy to slip.

▲The material of the charging box is easy to slip

▲ There is a USB-C charging position behind the charging box

▲When charging, the opening of the box will glow

▲The headset will emit orange light when charging in the charging box

It weighs only 4 grams on one side, and it is almost comfortable to wear

The TE-M1 adopts an in-ear design, and is fixed on the helix foot with the rubber edge (pictured below).

Although it takes time to fumble when wearing it for the first time, because the unilateral earphone weighs only 4 grams, I feel very comfortable after wearing it for 3 hours, and it is also very stable and will not fall off easily. Its waterproof rating is IPX5 and water-repellent. I believe that the sweat swayed during simple sports will not be difficult for it.

All in all, the TE-M1 is comfortable to wear, and its weight on one side is only 4 grams, so it won’t be a burden to wear for a long time.

▲Single earphone weighs only 4 grams

▲The earphones on both sides and the charging box are only 38 grams in weight

10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge

TE-M1 is very “long-breathing” and has amazing battery life. Officially, it can be used for 10.5 hours on a single charge, and can be used for 29 hours together with the power of the charging box, and the talk time can reach 5 hours. It is believed to be one of the best “long-lasting” true wireless Bluetooth headsets on the market. TE-M1 also supports fast charging, and it can play for up to 90 minutes after only 10 minutes of charging, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to listen to music while driving even if the battery is exhausted.

The anti-leakage sound system is not afraid of noise and isolation

As a Japanese brand, of course it will inherit the Japanese tradition of being polite and not disturbing others. Although TE-M1 is an open-back design earphone, it has newly added an anti-leakage design. Just tap the right earphone to turn on this mode.

▲Headphone speaker position

The editor has actually measured that even if the volume of the earphones has reached 60%, after the anti-leakage mode is turned on, the colleagues standing next to the editor will not hear what songs are playing in the earphones of the author. If the anti-leak mode is not turned on, as long as the environment is quiet, the people next to you can easily hear what song you are playing.

Light-touch operating system can be operated with one finger

TE-M1 has a sensitive touch sensor, just tap the headphone body to play, pause, adjust volume and more. But it should be noted that the sensor on the earphone is really sensitive and it is easy to accidentally touch it, and the earphone can only give voice feedback in Japanese, which may be a bit troublesome for friends who do not understand Japanese.

Sound quality evaluation: natural intermediate frequency, thin sound floor

AVIOT TE-M1 performs well in the mid-frequency, but unfortunately, due to the inherent factors of the open design, the low-frequency part of TE-M1 is relatively weak, so this evaluation is based on the standard of open headphones to evaluate TE-M1. According to the standard of open-back headphones, the bass part is only quite satisfactory, and the treble part is relatively weak.

The editor first listened to Lin Yilian’s “Still” with Spotify Very High sound quality. The female voice is clear, but the bass is a little weaker. You need to press the earphones hard to feel the low frequency; the treble part is also difficult to get full on open headphones. part interpretation.

The editor then listened to YoungQueenz’s “Lion, Kirin and Phoenix” with Spotify Very High sound quality. The bass is weak, and the analysis is quite satisfactory. The vocals and music will be confusing, and it lacks the advantages of the wide sound field of traditional open headphones.

Summarize

Although the earphones are slightly inferior in high and low frequencies, they are very light and have extremely long battery life. With IPX5 waterproof and open design, they are affordable sports earphones at a price of 800 yuan.

