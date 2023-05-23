The movie “She Who Disappeared” reveals the “Memory Fragment” version of the IMAX poster and the big screen immersion breaks the situation_TOM Entertainment

Suspense crime movie “She Who Disappeared”released today“Memory Fragments” Edition IMAX Exclusive Poster，He Fei (played by Zhu Yilong), Chen Mai (played by Ni Ni), Li Muzi (played by Janice Man), Zheng Cheng (played by Du Jiang)There are many people and multiple sides, and the suspenseful atmosphere is confusing and unpredictable. Which piece of “fragment” is the key clue to piece together the truth of the mystery? The film is supervised by Chen Sicheng, directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man, and specially invited by Du Jiang. It will be released nationwide on June 22 during the Dragon Boat Festival, and it will also be available in IMAX theaters, bringing shocking and immersive puzzle solving Stay tuned for the game-breaking experience!

Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Wen Yongshan and Du Jiang piece together the “fragments” of the truth.







The “Memory Fragments” version of the IMAX exclusive poster exposed this time has a huge amount of information. The concentrated presentation of He Fei, Chen Mai, Li Muzi, and Zheng Chengqun’s multi-faceted emotional states has once again strengthened the film’s suspenseful atmosphere that is difficult to distinguish between true and false. In every “fragment”, there may be a shadow of the truth flashing through each piece. Every “face” of the character is intriguing. In addition, many details such as flashlights and red lips in the poster screen also make people feel meaningful, leaving room for the audience to interpret.

Once the new IMAX exclusive poster was released, it sparked heated discussions among netizens, “The rich colors collide with each other, gorgeous and strange”, “The truth is entwined with illusions and memories, and the plot is getting more and more brain-burning”, “The eyes in every eye Emotions and feelings are unpredictable, and I can’t wait to know the answer”… The blurred and suspenseful atmosphere makes the audience look forward to the film’s release.







IMAX Big Screen Immersive Puzzle Solving Game Breaks June 22 Dragon Boat Festival must-see suspense masterpiece

The movie “She Who Disappeared” was previously shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, and won the highest score from the show magazine. The film revolves around a “wife” disappearance case. He Fei’s wife Li Muzi mysteriously disappears during the wedding anniversary trip. When He Fei’s search fails, his wife reappears, but He Fei insists that the strange woman in front of him is not his wife. As the gold medal lawyer Chen Mai intervened in this bizarre case, more mysteries gradually emerged…







asOne of the most anticipated suspense crime masterpieces of the yearSince the film was announced, the actors’ subversive performances full of dramatic tension, brain-burning plot stories, and very stylized pictures and music have left the audience with an “extremely suspenseful” audio-visual impression. The film’s exposure of the exclusive IMAX poster and the announcement that it will be available in IMAX theaters will undoubtedly excite many movie fans. The shocking audio-visual effects of the IMAX theater not only magnify the charm of the film, but also create a deep immersive atmosphere, allowing the audience to more truly enter the plot story. With the help of such a viewing environment, the tense atmosphere and suspenseful effects created by “The Missing Her” will be fully conveyed, allowing the audience to touch and examine every clue and detail from the first perspective, and experience the unearthing of the truth. puzzle-solving fun and exciting feeling.







The movie “She Who Disappeared”Produced by Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Zhujiang Film Industry Media Co., Ltd., Matt Films (Hubei) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Renma Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Spectrum Heyuan International Culture Media (Beijing ) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yitong Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Yitong Film and Television (Shanghai) Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Jiadian Film and Television Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Light and Shadow Times Hotel Management Co., Ltd. The file is released nationwide!

