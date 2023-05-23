Korean media: Fukushima food was supplied to the G7 summit, but the Japanese themselves did not buy it-Original-Overseas Network

Fishermen in Shinchi Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, clean the fish they have caught (data map)

Overseas Network, May 23rd Cheng Haozhe, director of the Tokyo branch of South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo, published an article in the media on the 22nd, saying that Japan provided food produced in Fukushima for the recent G7 summit held in Hiroshima, in an attempt to use this international conference to promote ” The charm of Japanese food culture”. But the reality is that the Japanese themselves find it difficult to accept Fukushima food. Cheng Haozhe believes that this kind of behavior in Japan is a typical “behavior of confusion”.

Cheng Haozhe said that 12 years ago, the nuclear power plant accident occurred in Fukushima, and the “radiation energy crisis theory” has not subsided to this day. However, at the dinner party of the G7 summit and some social occasions, Japan provided Japanese sake produced by a long-established company in Fukushima Prefecture, which is made with local rice and water in Fukushima Prefecture. Alcohol produced in Hiroshima Prefecture was also provided at the summit, but dignitaries from foreign countries are likely to drink Fukushima sake without paying attention to the place of production. In addition, Japan provides processed food produced in Fukushima Prefecture, such as fruit juice made from peaches grown in Fukushima, carbonated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and sweets, to the International Media Center, which gathers journalists from various countries.

Two years ago, Japan had a similar incident. On the occasion of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, in order to promote the safety of Fukushima food, Japan provided food produced in Fukushima in canteens dedicated to foreign athletes, which caused considerable public controversy.

Cheng Haozhe believes that the reason why Japan provides Fukushima food to overseas people should be that its citizens first admit that Fukushima food is “no problem”. But the fact is that Japanese people also find it difficult to accept Fukushima food. Cheng Haozhe said that his friends in Tokyo said, “I have never seen people around me buy Fukushima rice.” The Japanese government conducts a questionnaire survey every year. According to the survey results in 2022, 40% of Japanese people think that “even if the content of radioactive substances in Fukushima food is lower than the standard value, it is unacceptable.” “Fukushima food lacks sufficient information, and I do not want to take risks.” .

“In Japan, ‘confusing’ is a culture that people hate very much.” Cheng Haozhe explained that the so-called “confusing behavior” is behavior that causes trouble for others. Japanese are taught from childhood not to cause trouble to others, but isn’t it a typical “behavior of confusion” to serve important guests visiting Japan with food that Japanese people don’t want to touch? Cheng Haozhe said that even if politicians from various countries eat Fukushima food, it is impossible to change their impression of Fukushima food immediately. Japan’s efforts to promote it may have the opposite effect. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

