Mariano, a green gym designed by students at the Monnet institute

Mariano, a green gym designed by students at the Monnet institute

breaking latest news / Cantù – Mariano

Thursday 26 January 2023

Protocol The signing of the agreement between the Province and the institute’s management

Silvia Rigamonti

The students of Monnet’s energy course will design the energy redevelopment of the institute’s gymnasium within two years.

The agreement between the provincial administration, which owns the building, and the school management was signed on Thursday 26 January at Monnet.

Involved in the interesting project are the students currently in fourth grade who will finish the project in fifth grade; they will plan how to redevelop the gym to reduce emissions: from solar panels to underfloor heating, and more. The project will then be examined by the Province which undertakes to implement it.

The meeting was attended by Mariano the expert Paolo Cairoli with the engineer Andrea Esposito of the technical office of the Province, the students of the fourth class of the energy course Andrea Cerliani, Thomas Tassone, Emanuele Riva, Claudio Miscellini, Francesco Brenna, the teacher of Francesco Principato, the president of the Province Fiorenzo Bongiasca, the president of Monnet Filippo Di Gregorio and the vice president Cristina Caldirola.

