Protocol The signing of the agreement between the Province and the institute’s management

The students of Monnet’s energy course will design the energy redevelopment of the institute’s gymnasium within two years.

The agreement between the provincial administration, which owns the building, and the school management was signed on Thursday 26 January at Monnet.

Involved in the interesting project are the students currently in fourth grade who will finish the project in fifth grade; they will plan how to redevelop the gym to reduce emissions: from solar panels to underfloor heating, and more. The project will then be examined by the Province which undertakes to implement it.