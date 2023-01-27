The social bases of the District of Santa Marta, will witness today the birth of a true leader of the people and for the people, who will propose his name for the consideration of the voters, in principle for the collection of signatures that will allow the formation of a group significant number of citizens who in the future can endorse his eventual candidacy for Mayor of Santa Marta.

This is the criminal lawyer Enrique “Kike” Ospino Guillén, samarium at heart and by adoption, who is hurt by the problems that affect this city today, for which he proposes a scroll of solutions, based on experience and his ability to management and execution.

You may be interested in: A new candidate for the Mayor of Santa Marta

“Kike” Ospino, begins his leadership feat with the registration today before the Registry of the significant movement of citizens “Vamos con Kike”, an act that will take place at 2:30 in the afternoon, accompanied by a massive group of followers who will accompany him to the facilities of the Departmental Delegation on Avenida El Libertador. Prior to this, “Kike” Ospino will offer a press conference to the local and virtual media starting at 10:30 in the morning, during which he will announce his career as a social and community leader who cares about the needs of the community that require concrete short-term solutions.

The motto of his eventual candidacy for Mayor, if he manages to receive the favor of the Samario people, will be, “With Kike Santa Marta advances”; Well, his goal is to collect more than 100,000 signatures from the community bases of this city, who know about his social and professional work in favor of the less favored sectors.

Kike Ospino does not have any experience in the political field, they do not depend on any political cacique, since his social work has always been carried out independently; with which he has obtained achievements that today rank him as one of the most outstanding community and social leaders in the District.

You may also be interested in: Human Colombia with a candidate?

He was a candidate for the Council and integrated a list in the last territorial elections, which allowed him some baggage in said struggles that today he aspires to consolidate with the support of his followers and the other voters that he seeks to conquer in this electoral contest.

He was a policeman and a taxi driver, and perhaps that is why he is fully aware of the problems that affect Santa Marta both in terms of security and mobility, for which he proposes his own solutions, under an honest administrative management of the district in which the same community that elects him becomes a seer of his actions.

Read more: Colombia, with three new candidates for the presidency

“Cities are governed neither with the left nor with the right, they are governed with honesty and love for their people, always thinking that the social and economic development of the towns can only be obtained by defeating corruption, doing things well and fulfilling what is it is promised”, notes Kike Ospino.