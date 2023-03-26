2.23 pm – Broken ankle for Kelso, Moto3 rider

2.20 pm – Bagnaia’s strategy

We’ll see if Pecco will give the leap immediately to pass Marquez and keep Martin away, or if he’ll wait like he did yesterday during the Sprint Race. Ducati has an important competitive advantage over Honda, the world champion is aware of this and doesn’t intend to waste it. Keep an eye on the Aprilias of Vinales and Oliveira in the second row who were very fast.

2.08 pm – This is how they start in the MotoGP

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 3. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 2nd row: Miguel Oliveira (RNF MotoGP Team) 5. Jack Miller (KTM Factory Racing) 7. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 3rd row: 8. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) 9. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46) 9. Johann Zarco (Before Pramac Racing)

2.00 pm – Moto2, Arbolino on the podium. Vince Acosta

The Moto2 race won by the Spaniard Acosta after a prolonged duel with Canet was also spectacular. Di Acosta is spoken of as a possible new phenomenon, closing the podium is the Italian Tony Arbolino.



– Acosta celebrates victory in the Moto2 race (Ap)

1.42 pm – Accident in Moto3

1.04 pm – Bastianini’s message

"Unfortunately I fractured my scapula, but the good thing will be to come back stronger!". This is the message on Instagram from Enea Bastianini, who posted a photo from the hospital, with his arm around her neck but smiling. The Ducati rider, teammate of Pecco Bagnaia, crashed after being hit by the bike of Luca Marini, who was slipping, on the second lap of the sprint race.