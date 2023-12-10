Mask, home office, vaccination – Lauterbach calls for stricter corona measures

“Corona remains dangerous. It’s not a cold that you can safely catch every season. Rather, Corona often also affects the blood vessels or weakens the immune system, so far too often it cannot be completely cured,” Lauterbach told “Bild am Sonntag”.

Lauterbach recommends vaccination and masks on buses and trains

Specifically, Lauterbach recommends the following measures to citizens: “If you want to avoid illness under the Christmas tree as best as possible, you should get vaccinated as quickly as possible in the next few days – ideally against flu AND Corona at the same time.” On buses and trains, everyone should “better Wear a mask again.” The Minister of Health also advises people to avoid indoor Christmas parties and work from home.

His call: “Shortly before Christmas, it’s best to avoid large indoor celebrations” and “now, if possible, it’s better to stay in the home office rather than enjoy the office company.” Lauterbach also recommends “if in doubt” a quick corona test “before we older ones meeting sick people.” “An avoided infection is like an additional Christmas present,” said the Health Minister.

38 percent of people in Germany are wearing masks again

According to a representative survey by the opinion research institute INSA for “Bild am Sonntag”, 38 percent of people in Germany have started wearing a mask again. 10 percent said they wore a mask regularly, 28 percent sometimes. 58 percent do not wear a mask.



The opinion research institute INSA surveyed 1,004 people for BILD am SONNTAG on December 7th and 9th, 2023. Question: Are you wearing a respiratory mask (again) this winter to protect yourself from infectious diseases (e.g. Corona)? (Answer options: yes, regularly; yes, sometimes; no)