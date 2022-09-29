Home Health Masks in hospitals and RSA for another month, stop on buses – Healthcare
Health

Masks in hospitals and RSA for another month, stop on buses – Healthcare

by admin
Masks in hospitals and RSA for another month, stop on buses – Healthcare

news-txt”>

One month extension of the obligation to use masks for workers, users and visitors of healthcare, socio-healthcare and nursing homes, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, even those who are not self-sufficient. According to what is learned, this is the government’s decision.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza will today sign a one-month extension order. The obligation to wear a mask will not be extended for the means of transport.

ANSA.it

Covid infections increase by 34% in a week and ordinary hospitalizations also return to rise, marking a + 4.5%. Intensive care (-14.7%) and deaths (-8.1%) are down. (HANDLE)

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy