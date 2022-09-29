news-txt”>

One month extension of the obligation to use masks for workers, users and visitors of healthcare, socio-healthcare and nursing homes, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, even those who are not self-sufficient. According to what is learned, this is the government’s decision.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza will today sign a one-month extension order. The obligation to wear a mask will not be extended for the means of transport.