Masters’ atmosphere, Sport and Health on the pitch for the organization of the Turin Finals show

The forehand, the passerby, the backhand. The technical gesture is the absolute protagonist, together with the 8 champions, of the NITTO Atp Finals of Turin which until November 19th will make the Piedmontese capital the center of international tennis. The eyes of the world are all focused on Alpitour shovelthe largest indoor arena in Italy.

Such excellent sports content needs a suitable container. To guarantee it is Sports and Health, the Mef’s in-house company which has the promotion of grassroots sport and correct lifestyles among its main directions, however, has always also had the experience and enthusiasm necessary for the management of major events. A team effort done hand in hand with ATP and Fitp. The objective is the same as always: to stand alongside the federations in development and growth, therefore acting as a service agency. From Rome to Turin, from Foro Italico al PalaAlpitour, from the Internazionali BNL d’Italia to the Nitto ATP Finals, the relationship with the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation is increasingly symbiotic. The lights, the sound, the videos and then the welcome for guests and fans. A work that began in 2021 and that changes and improves from year to year.

The main challenge with respect to the Italian Internationals in Rome is to concentrate everything on a single playing field, especially an indoor one. Here then the entire show production part becomes fundamental for the success of the event. Light is the essential element: this is why almost a thousand projectors were installed (600 motorized and 250 conventional) managed thanks to the support of 4 latest generation digital consoles.

Nothing is left to chance, not even the colors. Blue and all its shades (from marine blue to midnight blue) guide the play of light.

Audio is also necessary and crucial to turn the sporting event into a sensational show: over 200 speakers with a power of 70 thousand watts fill the arena with sounds, music and words. And then the images projected onto 1000 m2 of LEDs last generation. For the connections they were laid out further 100 km of cables. Each lighting, audio and video sector has three separate power lines, and each line has a double generator. A choice that allows the show to go on without problems even in the event of a blackout. And then violins, dancers and choreographies fill the gaps between one match and another and between one player’s presentation and another. The task of coordinating the playlist falls again this year to the Bergamo native Max Benzoni, which for about twenty years has specialized in animating sporting events, from the Giro d’Italia to the Next Gen in Milan. An immersive sensory experience that projects the viewer into another dimension. It makes it part of the event itself.

The gesture. Not only the technical one but also the artistic one because art also accompanies the Nitto ATP Finals. As happens during the Rome Internationals, it was also proposed in Turin LEA-Lead Exclusive Areathe hospitality format designed to welcome the institutional guests of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin at the “Teatro dei Ragazzi e dei Giovani”, a structure born as an electric cabin in the 1930s and today a theater production center which, for the occasion, hosts the art and design exhibition.

Inside and outside the rooms, unique works, photographs, environmental and light installations are presented in relation to the lines of the architectural structure, to investigate some evolutionary aspects of the individual capable of describing the change of time in relation to space, through a broad reading of the present that surrounds us.

