Matjes housewife style with fried new potatoes | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for herring and sauce:

Pour apple juice into a saucepan and reduce to about 3 tbsp over high heat. Let cool down.

Clean cucumber and apple. Halve the cucumber lengthways and scrape out the seeds. Then cut into thin slices. Core the apple, peel the shallots. Cut both into fine strips or fine sticks. Cut gherkins into small pieces, clean spring onions and cut into fine rings.

Sauté shallots in clarified butter or olive oil in a coated pan. Slightly add sugar and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Put the sour cream in a bowl and mix with the reduced apple juice. Fold in all the prepared ingredients and mix with the sour cream. Season the housewife sauce with cucumber water, salt, pepper and a little sugar.

Ingredients for the potatoes:

Scrub the potatoes well and preferably cook them the day before and let them cool. They should be well cooled before frying. Heat the ghee in a pan and fry the potatoes over a moderate heat for about 10 minutes until golden brown. Season with some salt and pepper.

Clean and chop the parsley and finally mix with the potatoes. Place the well-chilled herring fillets on a plate and serve with the housewife sauce and the potatoes.

