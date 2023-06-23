Home » Matjes housewife style with fried new potatoes | > – Guide – Cooking
Health

Matjes housewife style with fried new potatoes | > – Guide – Cooking

by admin
Matjes housewife style with fried new potatoes | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for herring and sauce:

Pour apple juice into a saucepan and reduce to about 3 tbsp over high heat. Let cool down.

Clean cucumber and apple. Halve the cucumber lengthways and scrape out the seeds. Then cut into thin slices. Core the apple, peel the shallots. Cut both into fine strips or fine sticks. Cut gherkins into small pieces, clean spring onions and cut into fine rings.

Sauté shallots in clarified butter or olive oil in a coated pan. Slightly add sugar and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Put the sour cream in a bowl and mix with the reduced apple juice. Fold in all the prepared ingredients and mix with the sour cream. Season the housewife sauce with cucumber water, salt, pepper and a little sugar.

Ingredients for the potatoes:

Scrub the potatoes well and preferably cook them the day before and let them cool. They should be well cooled before frying. Heat the ghee in a pan and fry the potatoes over a moderate heat for about 10 minutes until golden brown. Season with some salt and pepper.

Clean and chop the parsley and finally mix with the potatoes. Place the well-chilled herring fillets on a plate and serve with the housewife sauce and the potatoes.

Further information

Whether in a roll or “housewife style”: From the end of May there will be fresh matjes. What makes young herring so special? more

Whether baked, roasted, boiled or pureed: Which variety is suitable for what? Tips and recipe ideas for the tuber. more

This topic in the program:

See also  "To tell the disease in tears? What is behind his gesture" - Libero Quotidiano

THE! | 06/23/2023

You may also like

in thirty years increased by 300%

Travel sickness, cystitis and Co.: Doctors explain: This...

Gada Italia Spa / Ministry of Health

Can you avoid maggots in organic waste? Home...

Thieves have no hope of breaking into your...

Weight loss and health: why chewing is so...

a) on the draft law of the federal...

CAR-T against lymphoma improves survival

After only three minutes of exercise, men react...

Biocare Europe Srl/Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy