May 31, 2023 is World No Tobacco Day

The smoker becomes a multi-consumer and the alarm is above all for adolescents: more than a third of students between 14 and 17 who take nicotine use one of the products available on the market, and a substantial proportion use them all. The overall number of smokers in Italy decreases, but the number of cigarettes smoked increases. The situation is photographed by the National Report on Tobacco use released under the XXV Conference “Tobacco use and the National Health Service”held at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day, which is celebrated every year on May 31st.

These are the main data

Consumption in the general population (ISS-Doxa survey)



20.5% of the Italian population over the age of 15 smokes (10.5 million people, 25.1% of men and 16.3% of women) but the average number of cigarettes smoked is increasing, 12.2 cigarettes a day and a quarter of smokers exceed 20.

People smoke more in the south (29.7% men, 18.9% women) than in the center (23.0% men, 12.5% ​​women) and the average age of smokers is 46.7 years.

Among smokers, 81.1% consume packaged cigarettes, 11.2% handmade cigarettes, 14% heated tobacco cigarettes and 5% e-cigs.

Consumption in adolescents (ISS-Explora survey)



36.6% of students in the 14-17 age range and 9.6% between 11 and 13 consume at least one product, including traditional cigarettes, e-cigs or heated tobacco (at least once in the month preceding the survey). In contrast to adults, young people consume more frequently among girls.

Mortality and morbidity in Italy



In Italy it is estimated that they are attributable to tobacco smoke as well 93,000 deaths each year (120,000 deaths are attributed to Covid-19 in 2020)

Tobacco causes more deaths than alcohol, AIDS, drugs, road accidents, homicides and suicides combined. Tobacco smoke, in particular, is a known or probable cause of at least 25 diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other chronic lung diseases, lung cancer and other forms of cancer, heart disease, vascular disease.

About 50% of smokers die on average 14 years earlier than non-smokers and smokers are affected for more years by precarious health conditions during their life.

Il maternal smoke during pregnancy the risk of low birth weight, prematurity, perinatal mortality, sudden cot death, bronchopulmonary diseases, mental and behavioral deficits increases; while exposure to passive smoke during pregnancy is linked to an increased risk of miscarriage and congenital malformations. Even the fatherly smoke before and during pregnancy, has a negative impact on the health of the unborn child, causing an increased risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is associated with higher rates of other types of cancers.

Some studies also show that the passive smoke it can have an intergenerational impact: for example, grandchildren of women who smoked during pregnancy are more likely to develop asthma. Children exposed to secondhand smoke are more at risk of bronchiolitis, pneumonia and other respiratory infections and are also more likely to be hospitalized with asthma, develop middle ear disease and die before age 5; moreover, they develop more behavioral and school problems and children with caregiver who smoke are almost 70% more likely to start smoking by the age of 15.

Guidelines for the treatment of tobacco and nicotine addiction



During the conference, the new Guidelines for the treatment of tobacco and nicotine addiction were presented, updating the previous ones from 2008, the first ones that take into account the scenarios generated by the new products that have entered the market in recent years. Through the answers to nine questions, the document evaluates the effectiveness of all available treatments, from counselling to pharmacotherapy to digital interventions, for example through apps, formulating the related recommendations for operators.

WHO “We need food, not tobacco”



This is the theme proposed this year by the WHO, which also intends to raise awareness of how the tobacco industry interferes with attempts to replace tobacco cultivation with sustainable crops, thus contributing to the global food crisis.

Damages related to the cultivation and production of tobacco

Currently, tobacco is grown in over 125 countries as a cash cropon an estimated area of ​​4 million hectares.

Tobacco cultivation and production causes long-term global ecological damage, contributes to climate changes and play a crucial role in determining the future of agriculture and food security.

Environmental damage

Every 300 cigarettes (15 packs) a tree is consumed for the drying process of tobacco leaves.

(15 packs) for the drying process of tobacco leaves. The deforestation for tobacco plantations it has serious environmental consequences (loss of biodiversity, soil erosion, water pollution, increase of CO2 in the atmosphere, etc.). Growing tobacco requires chemicals – including pesticides and fertilizers – which can pollute waters.

I cigarette butts they contain dangerous substances, such as arsenic, lead, nicotine and formaldehyde and are among the most common waste, especially on beaches.

Cigarette smoking contributes to air pollution : Emissions from tobacco products are estimated to be equivalent to three million transatlantic flights. Tobacco smoke contains CO2, methane and NO2 and pollutes indoor and outdoor environments. Tobacco smoke leaves residues that settle on surfaces and are especially harmful to children and pets.

I cartons and packets of cigarettes sold worldwide produce 2,000,000 tons of waste (paper, ink, cellophane, glue and aluminum)

I device some electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products contain environmentally harmful and non-biodegradable materials; cartridges and refill containers are not recyclable.

The Green Telephone Smoke



The Toll Free Phone against Smoking 800 554088number present since 2016 (D.L.vo n.6 del 2016) on cigarette packets, is a national service, anonymous and free, promoted by the OssFAD (Smoking, Alcohol and Drug Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health).

Active from Monday to Friday from 10 to 16, the service carries out consultancy activities on issues related to the phenomenon of smoking, representing a link between the institution and the citizen-user, a listening and monitoring point.

To know more