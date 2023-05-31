The Cynical Beautician courted by funds. A minority on the table

Listen to the audio version of the article

Shareholding reorganization on the table for VeraLab, one of the most successful cosmetic companies in Italy and in Europe, founded by Cristina Fogazzi, better known as the Cinic Beautician.

According to rumors, an exploratory mandate has in fact been entrusted to the investment bank Rothschild. The objective of the assignment would be to identify a shareholder, probably a minority shareholder, who could support and finance the significant expansion projects planned. According to rumors…