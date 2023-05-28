Milan, tries to steal a dog on the street. But the animal reacts and… VIDEO

Milan, tries to steal a dog in front of a shop. But the animal reacts and…

“After the attempted kidnapping of a child, another disturbing episode during the day in the center of Milan. With what courage can one only think of taking it out on children and four-legged friends?”. So the transport minister Matthew Salvini on Instagram he commented on the video he shared on Instagram and originally posted on the social channels of Milanobelladadio, in which a person is seen attempting to steal a dog left outside a shop. Only the resistance put up by the dog itself, which attracted the curiosity of some passers-by, forced the man to give up and move away. “Certain and exemplary punishments for these criminals” asks the leader of the League.

