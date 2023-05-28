Pope Francis records an interview for the program “In his image”: it is the first time of a Pope in the Rai studios of Saxa Rubra

After being forced to cancel his commitments yesterday, Friday 26 May, due to some fever, Pope Francis has returned to regularly hold audiences. And during the day he was in the Rai studios in Rome to record an interview for the program «A lui immagine di lui». It is the first time that a Pope enters a Rai television studio of Saxa Rubra. The commitment had already been agreed in March, then the Pope was forced to cancel the appointment due to physical problems and hospitalization. Having overcome the tiredness of the day before, on Saturday morning Bergoglio presided over a meeting in the Vatican with the participants in the conference of «La Civiltà Cattolica» with Georgetown University on the theme The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination. Then he went to Saxa Rubra, in northern Rome, where the Rai TV studios are located. Here he was welcomed by the new managing director Roberto Sergio and by the presenter of the show, Lorena Bianchetti. The taped interview is scheduled to air on Sunday 4 June.

The interview with Saxa Rubra

In the broadcast, Bergoglio, who personally organized the event – kept confidential until the end -, discussed the great themes of our time, with “a call for peace, the difficulties that each one encounters in daily existence, the aggressiveness that pervades social life and, finally, of the role that communication and information must play in this scenario», writes Rai in a note. Great satisfaction from top management for what was «a historic day for the company», but also for «world television», and a moment of great intensity and significance. «The Holy Father has the ability to touch the hearts of all of us, believers and non-believers, with his extraordinary empathy and the strength of his message and universal values ​​such as peace, charity, inclusion. We will remember this moment with real emotion», added the president Soldi, and the managing director Sergio.

Photo: ANSA/VATICAN MEDIA

