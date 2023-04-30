“May it be a day of peace”

A wreath from the Municipality of Milan for Sergio Ramelli in the name of a “national reconciliation”. To lay it down, in the park of the same name named after the student killed in 1975 by a group of members of Avanguardia Operaia, the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala who participated on the afternoon of Saturday April 29 – exactly 48 years old after the day Ramelli later passed away at the ambush of 13 March of that same year – at the commemoration, together with President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. «Reconciliation – Sala said – it means a lot, you have to be able on all sides to implement it, but it is normal, right, even nice that politics is divided and sees things differently. Comparison must be on the basis of non-violence and respecting the words of others”. So, he added, «from this point of view I can only support what the president of the Senate says, that a form must be found for reconcile this country».

La Russa said to himself «very happy to have left the task of laying down the crown to the mayor of Milan, together with me. I photographed what is written on the block: “In memory of the young Sergio Ramelli, in the name of a national reconciliation that unites all the innocent victims of our history in a single pity as a warning to future generations”. I care – he added – about this inscription, there are not always these languages: it is a call for a national reconciliation ». The president of the Senate then noted that there is a need to have memorybut «also of do not transfer contrasts to today’s days, the conflicts, the deep divisions that no longer have a reason to exist”. «Today’s memory – he clarified her – is a memory that wants to invite national reconciliation which it does not mean equalizationare two completely different concepts. See also Fifth dose Covid vaccine, ok ministry with bivalent over 80 and frail

However, the script for closing the day has not changed: in the evening, hundreds gathered at the processionBetween Roman greetings and outstretched arms.

