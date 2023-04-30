Home » “Me gay? Now I say it”, the ex-wife froze
Gianni Sperti is back in the living room of very true ten years after the last time. With Silvia Toffanin he tackled a delicate topic, the one concerning his ex-wife Paola Baral, who a few years ago – just to Verissimo – hinted at some not very nice things about Sperti. “People don’t have the courage to tell the truth, I wouldn’t be able to be with a person who doesn’t want to be in that place there,” said the showgirl.

Many have thought that Sperti was gay, but now the person concerned has clarified once and for all: “I have overcome the failure of the marriage. I thought she too had overcome it, also because she had a long history after me. Maybe she bears a grudge. Seven years together, if she didn’t understand boh. Being yourself? What did she mean? I do not know. Indeed I know but I prefer to ignore it. Alright, I’ll tell you then: he wants to make believe that I am homosexual”.

“The thing that bothers me – continued the columnist of Men and women – is that even today there is this desire to know what trend it has. Am I homosexual? Maybe yes, maybe not… I’ll never say. If I say that, it means putting yourself on a label. I already hate the question. I don’t come to you and say: are you straight? We are human beings, to be categorized as good or bad. Who cares about the rest.”

