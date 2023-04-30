Naples, Scudetto celebration postponed: with Salernitana it is 1-1

Spalletti’s team wasted their first Italian match point, we’ll talk about it again on Thursday in Udine

Napoli must postpone the appointment with the Scudetto. Spalletti’s team fails to collect the victory against Salernitana that was needed to close the accounts with the tricolor six days in advance. Dia’s goal in the 39th minute of the second half fixed the 1-1 after Olivera had scored that goal that Napoli was waiting for to celebrate eighteen minutes earlier. Before taking the field, the Azzurri had received the news from Milan that it “needed” to start the process of mathematically winning the Scudetto: Lazio had not won, in fact they had lost against Inter after taking the lead, creating some fear of too much in Neapolitan hearts. Maradona was ready to party 33 years after the last championship, that of an encore with Maradona. Now, however, everything has been postponed to the next round, waiting for Napoli’s trip to Udine on Thursday and also looking at the results of Lazio and Juventus.

Salerno wall — Compared to the formation that won against Juventus, Spalletti inserts the very titular Rrahmani and Zielisnki. Confirmed Olivera and Lozano, injured Mario Rui and Politano. Paulo Sousa modifies the eleven that beat Sassuolo with the additions of Daniliuc in defense and Mazzocchi in the midfield. Maradona lights up immediately: in the 2nd minute Osimhen’s header goes off target. Determined start by Napoli who goes on the attack dominating in terms of possession. Smash Olivera from a distance. Salernitana very covered and attentive in the defensive phase. In the 23rd minute Ochoa foils a header from Osimhen for a corner. On 27′ Sousa’s team disengages with Dia: defense of the Azzurri in counter-time, Dia himself concludes with a header without aiming at goal. Maradona’s push is felt to get to the Azzurri’s goal which, with victory, would give the certainty of the Scudetto. Napoli also presses with great generosity but La Salernitana has tightened the controls on the flanks. In the 41st minute Ochoa deflects an insidious shot by Anguissa with his fist. A minute of added time before the break with the teams still on 0-0. See also Treviso, the principal Gulotta moved close to home: the pressure and help from the uncle under investigation. "I have nothing to say"

THE SWING FROM OLIVERA TO DIA — In the second half, Salernitana starts with Botheim replacing Candreva. Try to accelerate Napoli. Look for space in Anguissa area. Up a shot from Kvaratskhelia. In the 12th minute a spectacular bicycle kick by Zielinski over the crossbar. That the 15 ‘leave the field with Lozano to be alternated with Elmas and Raspadori. And in the 17th minute comes the goal that Maradona’s 52,000 were waiting for. Raspadori’s corner kick, from the right it stands out with a decisive headshot from Olivera which gives Napoli the advantage. The joy of the fans explodes: with this result Napoli are champions of Italy. Spalletti’s team could double immediately afterwards with Elmas protagonist of a slalom between five opponents, but his left foot goes wide of Ochoa’s goal. In the 23rd minute Vilhena and Bradaric leave Salernitana and Piatek and Bohinen enter. Then Mazzocchi gives way to Sambia. Kvaratskhelia and Lobotka are close to doubling Napoli. In the 37th minute standing ovation from Maradona for Olivera, replaced by Juan Jesus. In the 39th minute Dia jumps Osimhen, enters the area and puts Meret back with a parable: Maradona is frozen. Salernitana’s draw puts the result back into play but also Napoli’s leap towards the Scudetto to be won today. Ochoa’s Kvaratskelia Prowess. Lobotka and Anguissa exit: space for Simeon and Ndombelè. Five minutes of recovery. Naples on the attack. But Ochoa is a shutter for Salernitana’s door left without coach Sousa, expelled for protests. It ends 1-1. The Scudetto party has been postponed. But Maradona’s final applause for Spalletti’s boys was very strong. See also Do you suffer from dry skin? What does it depend on and what are the remedies?

April 30, 2023 (change April 30, 2023 | 18:13)

