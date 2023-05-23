Home » Meat-heavy diets can flare up ulcerative colitis
Health

Meat-heavy diets can flare up ulcerative colitis

by admin

New data from an ongoing study show that regular meat consumption is associated with flare-ups of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), particularly for patients with ulcerative colitis. The data, presented in Chicago at the meeting…
Channels: Diet and Nutrition, Ulcerative Colitis, Colitis, Medical Research, Inflammatory Diseases

