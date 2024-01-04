Medical Entities Question Changes in Medication Prescriptions Under DNU 70/2023

The National Academy of Medicine and 48 medical entities have strongly criticized the changes made to the prescription of medications established by Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023. The decree prohibits doctors from suggesting commercial brands of medicines on prescriptions, only allowing the use of generic names. This change has sparked outrage among the medical community, as they argue that it harms patients and limits the responsibility of doctors.

The ANM highlighted concerns about the lack of bioequivalence and bioavailability studies for most generic pharmaceutical products in Argentina, which means that the same level of efficacy and safety cannot be guaranteed in a generic drug as in the original medication recommended by the doctor. This is particularly concerning for patients with chronic or critical conditions such as heart conditions or cancer. The ANM noted that the regulation prior to the DNU allowed doctors to include both the generic name and a specific drug suggestion on prescriptions, providing patients with a higher level of assurance regarding the quality and effectiveness of the medication.

The statement from ANM was supported by 48 prestigious medical entities, representing various fields of medicine. They have called for a review of the changes to the DNU based on technical and scientific evidence to ensure the freedom of doctors to prescribe medication according to their discretion, while also safeguarding the quality and therapeutic equivalence of the treatments.

Prominent medical society representatives expressed their disagreement with the DNU, stressing the importance of bioequivalence and bioavailability studies for generic medications to ensure the quality and reliability of treatments. They also emphasized the responsibility of doctors in prescribing medications that best suit the needs of their patients.

Despite this opposition from the medical community, the Director of the Center for Argentine Pharmaceutical Professionals (Ceprofar) expressed support for the changes to the DNU, arguing that it is the pharmacist’s responsibility to inform patients about available brands and prices, allowing them to make informed decisions about their purchases.

The debate surrounding DNU 70/2023 raises important questions about patient safety and the role of doctors in prescribing medications. It remains to be seen whether the Executive and Legislative Branch will reconsider the changes based on the concerns raised by the medical community.

