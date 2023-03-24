Medicinal herbs are an important ally for our health, provided they are used in the right way: when it comes to plants – whether they are supplements or phytotherapy, but also plants or fruits consumed as food – it is important to remember that the active ingredients can interact with the drugs we take. “That way you can create problems, but in many cases also intriguing synergies,” he explains Fabio Firenzuoliprofessor of Phytotherapy at the University of Florence and responsible for CERFIT, (Reference Center for Phytotherapy of the Tuscany Region).