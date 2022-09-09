The offer of the Department of Medical, Surgical and Health Sciences of the University of Trieste is enriched by the new academic year of four new Specialization Schools: Medicine and Palliative Care, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases and Tropical.

The ministerial decree that approved them following strict criteria and requiring requirements of excellence, also definitively accredited the School of Specialization in Neurology, making it autonomous again.

With the four new activations, the offer of the University of Trieste will count on a total of 33 Specialization Schools. At the same time, the number of contracts for medical postgraduates, despite the downsizing imposed at ministerial level, is 201 for the next academic year (of which 13 financed by the FVG Region), which places UniTS in first place in the region.

This extraordinary increase in Specialization Schools is the result of an almost ten-year strategy of the Department of Medical, Surgical and Health Sciences (strongly supported by the University and the Region) of investing in the recruitment of high-profile and competent teachers and the creation of vast training networks involving professionals and care structures from other regions.

“UniTS represents not only for the territory but for the entire Northeast an extraordinary training center for health professionals – declared Nicolò de Manzini, Director of the Department of Medical, Surgical and Health Sciences – I am convinced that our university will be increasingly attractive for future doctors also coming from other Italian regions and from abroad “.

“There are few Italian universities that can boast the possibility of confirming all the active Specialization Schools and inaugurating another four at the same time – said the Rector Roberto Di Lenarda – guaranteeing training at the highest level, adequate structures and the possibility of extraordinary choice. The collaboration with the FVG Region, which has never lacked its fundamental support, and the ministerial funding received for the Excellence of the Department of Medicine have helped to consolidate a trend that makes UniTS one of the Italian reference points in the medical area “.

These in detail are the four new Specialization Schools.

The School of Specialization in Medicine and Palliative Care is an absolute novelty in Italy (established with Interministerial Decree n. 1109 dd 28/09/2021, published on 26/05/2022). The University of Trieste will be one of the very few Italian offices that will activate this fundamental training course in a strategic assistance area for the SRG. This was also possible thanks to the pre and post graduate training course activated in recent years by the University and the strategic choice of networking all the main palliative care centers in our region. The best possible training will be guaranteed thanks to the participation of all the professionals existing in the area who in turn will be able to take advantage of the support of the staff in training and subsequently of specialists to be included in the regional health services.

The School of Specialization in Endocrinology and Metabolism Diseases is a new institution in the Region and gathers in its training network both the university, hospital and territorial components, for a more complete training opportunity and a full impact on the SRG and services to citizens.

The Specialization Schools in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and in Infectious and Tropical Diseases are reactivated at the University of Trieste after many years, also to respond to the needs generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening of these two new schools will ensure adequate training for the large number of specialists who are becoming necessary.