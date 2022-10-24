Home Health Medicine, swerves with the car and ends up against a pole
A concentration of 2.21 g / l of alcohol in the blood, more than four times the allowable. This led a 40-year-old Italian citizen to be denounced for drunk driving by the Imola carabinieri, who intervened yesterday evening in Medicina to detect a road accident in which a car knocked down a light pole. Leaving the vehicle with some ailments but without major injuries, the woman was subjected to the alcohol test, proving positive well beyond the threshold. As per the protocol, together with the criminal complaint, the seizure of the vehicle and the withdrawal of the driving license were triggered for the lady, uncensored.

The return to pre-Covid accidents

Accidents, deaths and injuries in Bologna and its province are increasing, but not by much, after traffic restrictions linked to the pandemic. In 2021, 3,709 accidents with injuries to people were recorded on the roads of the province, causing 59 deaths and 4,865 injuries. On average, respectively, there were 10 accidents each day. Statistics show a + 8.5% of fatal accidents, with 59 deaths in 2021 compared to 54 in 2020, and 4,865 injured (+ 24%). Accidents were more numerous on urban roads, but more serious on the motorway.

More accidents in Emilia-Romagna. “More and more distracted and anxious, also due to Covid”

