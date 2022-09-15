“If they had proposed it to me, when I enrolled in Medicine in Genoa in 1970, I would have had very serious difficulties in passing it”. Why for Robert Cauda, academic and head of Infectious Diseases at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, the Medicine 2022 test which saw almost half of the unsuitable candidates was “really complex”. “The questions of biology and medicine – comments the professor with Republic after browsing through the questions – it seems to me that they could have been the subject of a university exam.