Home Health Medicine Test 2022 – la Repubblica
Health

Medicine Test 2022 – la Repubblica

by admin
Medicine Test 2022 – la Repubblica

“If they had proposed it to me, when I enrolled in Medicine in Genoa in 1970, I would have had very serious difficulties in passing it”. Why for Robert Cauda, academic and head of Infectious Diseases at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, the Medicine 2022 test which saw almost half of the unsuitable candidates was “really complex”. “The questions of biology and medicine – comments the professor with Republic after browsing through the questions – it seems to me that they could have been the subject of a university exam.

See also  Health, protection paths for record waiting lists Usl - Valle d'Aosta

You may also like

“I’m sick”. His (final) farewell to the scenes

just pay attention to these signs

How many steps a day to stave off...

Post Covid and chronic pain, the alarm of...

Liver Cancer, a study found a correlation between...

Wine. WHO adopts anti-alcohol plan that kills the...

Covid: 60 deaths, 17,978 positive. Rate at 12.2%...

Abuse of a 17-year-old student in the gym,...

International Lymphoma Awareness Day: the intervention of a...

Cardiovascular diseases: (H) Open Week dedicated to women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy