TEST MEDICINE 2022
The scores of the medical test 2022: all the candidates who supported on 6 September the entrance test starting, they can now access the reserved area on Universitaly to view their processed, the personal data sheet and the score achieved. To access this important information, simply log into the MUR portal with your access.
ONLINE MEDICINE TEST SCORES 2022
With the publication of the solutions of the medical test 2022 students will be able to know their score with certainty, review the assignment and clarify any doubts, even if most of them were able to trace their result when the anonymous results on September 14.
For the approximately 20,000 students eligible to enter the ranking, all that remains is to wait for the September 29, the day on which the Ministry of University will publish the national ranking by name. After the publication of the anonymous results we can already anticipate that the minimum score to enter this year is 33.6.
Latest news:
Live blogging
The Ministry has published the scores in the area reserved for each candidate on Universitaly. This year it did not take into account the reports, especially those on question 53, and therefore the whole test was deemed correct. At this point, students will have to wait until 29 September to find out the official nominative ranking.