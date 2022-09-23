TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: online scores and personal data sheets. Here’s where –

The scores of the medical test 2022: all the candidates who supported on 6 September the entrance test starting, they can now access the reserved area on Universitaly to view their processed, the personal data sheet and the score achieved. To access this important information, simply log into the MUR portal with your access.

With the publication of the solutions of the medical test 2022 students will be able to know their score with certainty, review the assignment and clarify any doubts, even if most of them were able to trace their result when the anonymous results on September 14.

For the approximately 20,000 students eligible to enter the ranking, all that remains is to wait for the September 29, the day on which the Ministry of University will publish the national ranking by name. After the publication of the anonymous results we can already anticipate that the minimum score to enter this year is 33.6.

