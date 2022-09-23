China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 23, Meng Ziyi’s “CHIC Celebrity” October issue cover was released, wearing a houndstooth leather jacket, sassy and handsome, with black ultra-sunglasses and bronzing accessories, his aura was full, his long hair was elegant and casual, and his gestures were full of expression. Fashion tension.

In the blockbuster released on the inside page, Mencius challenged the shape of a motorcycle for the first time. He used a brown motorcycle padded jacket and a white vest, combining the retro feeling with the sports style, which is simple and atmospheric. The light makeup style highlights her eyebrows and eye contours. Facing the camera, Mencius leans against the locomotive casually, her eyes are sharp and firm, showing the free and easy and cool to the fullest.

In addition, Mencius also tried different styles, such as long black leather jacket with collage jeans, solid color belt embellished with a different aesthetic style, checkerboard woolen suit with black mid-tube knight boots, sweet and cool girl’s style The temperament is vivid on the paper, and the various styles can be switched freely. It is free and easy without losing confidence and sweetness.

Keep your true self and let your style not be shackled. Mencius and petty bourgeois CHIC have collided with unique sparks. I look forward to bringing you more fashion surprises in the future!