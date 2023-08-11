Medicines to always have at home or on holiday if you have a 4-legged friend

If you also have a 4-legged friend in your life, these drugs can never be missing both at home and when you go on vacation

Our 4-legged friendswhen they automatically enter our homes, they begin to be part of the family and become like children or brothers, bringing with them joy and serenity and settling down to our familiar surroundings.

Even when you don’t have a green space, going down to take them for a walk is also a moment to share together and to take a relaxing walk. Initially it is hard as our pet must learn the commands but above all not to do the needs on the ground, but it is known that the animal is intelligent and he immediately learns so much that as we often say he only needs a word.

Animals as well as humans also have their own needs with regard to medicines, but which are the ones to always keep at home or on holiday just in case?

Do you also have a pet? here is a list of medicines for our 4-legged friends that I can never miss

Especially when you go on a long journey, you must never miss theAntimetico which serves precisely for the nausea or vomiting due to car sickness that very often affect our 4-legged friend.

4-legged friends, list of medicines that can never be missing at home or on vacation

Another very important thing that can never fail, just as we humans disinfect our wounds, the same goes for dogs, so it can’t be missing the hydrogen peroxide which in the case of our faithful friends also serves to make them vomit, as well as the latter sterile gauze they are indispensable in our “fundamental kit” to clean wounds or bandage.

Cortisonewhether in syringes (obviously together with cortisone we cannot miss the latter) or in tablets, cortisone is also used to prevent a shock in case of bee, viper or wasp sting, and more eye drops or eye drops since just like us humans, our dog can also suffer from conjunctivitis. Hooks that remove ticks (which very often affect our pets), ferments or antidiarrheal or intestinal absorbents to stop acute diarrhea.

If you too have a 4-legged friend and you are missing some of these medicines, all you have to do is run to the pharmacy.

