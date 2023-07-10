Home » MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health
Health

MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3760/2023 published on 14.06.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG no. . 03215/2023 proposed by MEDIFOR VENETA SRL against Marche Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces And against DI Abbott Srl

Attachments:

APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 0.52 Mb)

ORDINANCE.pdf (PDF 113.2 Kb)

PUBLIC PROCLAIM APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 252.7 Kb)

PUBLICATION REQUEST (PDF 0.73 Mb)

See also  This is the fattest meat to absolutely avoid with high cholesterol

You may also like

On holiday with your baby, the guide to...

How to Update Your Availability in Case of...

Surgiline Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Not only conjunctivitis: the possible causes of “encrusted”...

Why Eating Chocolate Before Bed is a Bad...

Lazio, Milinkovic says yes to Al Hilal’s 20...

The Life and Achievements of Albert Waksman: From...

Caldo, the decalogue with health advice

Newborn enteroviruses, seven cases in Italy, one in...

Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia After 50 Years: Patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy