After Jakob Zöchbauer had won the Austrian young beekeepers’ competition three times in a row, he now went one better at the international IMYB competition in Slovenia and won the internationally recognized competition for young beekeepers.

As in the two previous years, the 17-year-old Nebelberger was able to win the national young beekeeper competition again this spring and thus qualify for the international and world‘s highest competition. Since this had to be omitted in the last two years, Jakob was all the more pleased that he managed to qualify again this year by winning. Starters from 29 nations, including Australia, Canada, England, France, Tunisia, USA, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands traveled to Ivancna Gorica in Slovenia for five days and faced the challenges, with each country having a maximum of three participants aged 12 to 17 was allowed to name. In addition to a written exam, the competition also included practical work on the beehive and several other stations where the participants had to demonstrate their specialist knowledge of anatomy, bee health, honey sensors and much more.

Intensive preparation

The intensive preparations ultimately paid off for Jakob. In the individual classification, he was able to leave the competition behind with a respectable lead and claim victory. In the team ranking, Team Austria with Jakob Zöchbauer, Klara Sergl and Florian Schlojer was able to take the excellent third place. In a cross-national team ranking, Jakob Zöchbauer also came third with participants from England, the Czech Republic, Jordan, Romania and Scotland. The young people had to show their ability to cooperate and complete stations as a team. The groups were assigned at random in advance.

Experienced young beekeeper

Incidentally, Jakob Zöchbauer has been a passionate beekeeper at the Bienenplatzerl Zöchbauer – www.bienenplatzerl.at – since he was seven years old and is a member of OÖ. National Association for Beekeeping (www.imkereizentrum.at)

