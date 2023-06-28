Medigate by Claroty and Siemens Healthineers enter into strategic partnership for stronger cybersecurity

Sharing medical device safety data improves customers’ risk management and operational efficiencies

CJ Radford, Global VP Channel & Alliances von Claroty

Claroty, a specialist in the security of cyber-physical systems (CPS), and the medical technology company Siemens Healthineers are entering into a strategic partnership. The aim is to protect healthcare facilities from cyber attacks through a combination of software, managed services and the exchange of security data from medical devices, thereby increasing the reliability of patient care.

Due to the increasing interconnectedness of technology environments in the course of digital transformation, cyber and operational risks for healthcare systems are increasing. Ransomware attacks in healthcare more than doubled from 2016 to 2021, with care compromised in nearly 50 percent of cases and affecting nearly 42 million patients.

ActSafe from Siemens Healthineers, a vendor-independent and turnkey cybersecurity solution that includes both software and managed services, will integrate the award-winning software platform Medigate by Claroty in the future. This combination gives healthcare organizations an overview of the alerts generated on their networks and provides important insights into cybersecurity, vulnerability and risk management, and network segmentation. This enables them to better manage the risk of cyber attacks, maintain an up-to-date inventory of connected devices, manage vulnerability reports and benefit from efficient remediation measures. In addition, the solution improves management of the connected devices throughout their life cycle, resulting in numerous operational benefits such as significant capital and operational cost savings.

“To deliver world-class patient care, healthcare providers need a high level of cyber and operational resiliency. Both Siemens and Claroty are committed to making this possible,” said CJ Radford, Claroty’s Global VP Channels & Alliances. “By working with Siemens Healthineers, our purpose-built technology and deep expertise will be complemented by proven, reliable managed services. This provides healthcare providers with outstanding support in continuously improving security processes at every phase of healthcare cybersecurity.”

In addition, the two companies will share safety data from medical devices, increasing operational efficiencies. This allows the limited staff to focus on the highest priority risks and vulnerabilities. The aggregated manufacturer data also eliminates the need to search through various manufacturer security portals and manually cross-check each potential issue against other data sets.

“With the Medigate by Claroty platform integrated with ActSafe and the exchange of medical device data between Claroty and Siemens Healthineers, our customers can quickly identify what medical devices are present in their clinical environments, what the risks and vulnerabilities of these devices are, and how they can focus their efforts to fix security vulnerabilities. At the same time, they gain insights into device usage and can thus avoid buying devices they don’t need,” said Jim Wright, Business Development, Innovation and Digital Business at Siemens Healthineers. “With this powerful combination of award-winning software and 24/7 managed services, we help healthcare providers maintain patient confidentiality and trust.”

Medigate by Claroty is the industry’s first comprehensive, modular and SaaS-based healthcare cybersecurity platform, enabling medical facilities to deliver world-class patient care while securely connecting to the enhanced Internet of Things (XIoT) – from infusion pumps and ultrasound machines to to intelligent HVAC and lighting systems. Awarded “Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security” by KLAS Research for the third consecutive year, the platform protects more than 20 million IoT and IoMT devices in healthcare environments and is deployed in over 2,000 hospitals worldwide.

Claroty supports companies in securing cyber-physical systems (CPS) in industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT) and enterprise (IoT) environments, i.e. in the extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company’s unified platform integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure and offers a full range of visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection and secure remote access capabilities. Funded by the world‘s largest investment firms and industrial automation providers, Claroty is used by hundreds of companies in thousands of locations around the world. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Visit www.claroty.com for more information

company contact

Claroty

Kelly Ferguson

Maddison Ave 488

1022 New York

+1 212-937-9095

Press contact

Weissenbach PR

Bastian Schink

Landsberger Str. 155

80687 München

089 54 55 82 01

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

