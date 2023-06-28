Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 28 June 2023

Positive start, as expected, for the main indexes of the Old Continent after the good closings of the US stock exchanges yesterday. In Piazza Affari eyes on the bankers

At 9.40 the FTSEMib rose by 0.39% to 27,507 points while the All Share increases by 0.35%. Mid Cap (+0.03%) and Star (+0.13%) rose slightly.

In the US, last night, at the end of trading bell the Dow Jones rose 0.63% to 33,927 points while the Standard & Poor’s 500 advanced 1.15% at 4,378 points. Best of all he did the Nasdaq, up 1.65% at 13,556 points. Bad Walgreens which left 9.34% on the ground. The group, world leader in the distribution of health and wellness products with a network of more than 20,000 points of sale, presented its quarterly accounts before the start of negotiations, which disappointed the expectations of insiders.

In Piazza Affari, eyes are still on the banks. BancoBPM rises by 1.76% while BPER Bank advances by 0.81%. At different paces UniCredit (-0,36%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (+0,19%).

At the forum in Sintra, Portugal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said yesterday that the institution will do everything to avoid triggering a self-sustaining spiral driven by expectations of inflation de-anchoring. In fact, opening up to another rate hike in July, already expected after the one that took place in June.