Mediterranean ‘green’ diet / Foods rich in polyphenols protect the heart and vital organs

Trying to follow a healthy diet can only lead to health benefits, especially if you follow a low-calorie diet. A recent study has shown, however, that it is in particular the green mediterranean diet to hold the record in terms of quality for our physical well-being. This feed is ad high content of polyphenols, natural compounds contained in some foods and considered of great importance especially for the heart and for the main vital organs.

Among the main advantages has been reported a preventive effect in terms of dramatic proximal unstiffening of the aorta, among other important benefits. In fact, let’s also think about their ability to protect the body’s tissues from oxidative stress and associated pathologies such as tumors, coronary heart disease and inflammation. In order to stock up on them, it will be necessary to consume above all fruit such as grapes, apples, pears, cherries and berries together with vegetables, cereals and drinks such as coffee and green tea. Many fruits contain up to 200-300 mg. polyphenols per 100 gr. fresh weight.

Mediterranean diet vs. green mediterranean diet

The green Mediterranean diet would have even more beneficial effects than the Mediterranean one, which has always been considered the most complete and the richest in all the substances our body needs. The study that revealed the importance of this ‘green diet’ was published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The researchers found that green Mediterranean diet reduced proximal aortic stiffness by as much as 15%, the Mediterranean diet instead of 7.3% and the healthy diet directed to the dietary guidelines of 4.8%. The data therefore speak for themselves and leave no doubts: the green Mediterranean diet should be preferred.

The research was able to arrive at these data by carrying out checks over 18 months and on 300 participants who only used foods rich in polyphenols. Periodically they underwent MRIs to measure aortic stiffness, and the result was in terms of increased elasticity of the aorta.

