Melon, here’s what happens if you eat too much of it: be very careful

Summer is the period of fruit but be careful not to eat too much melon, even fruit can have harmful effects on the body

When the big heat arrives we are all much more inclined to eat fruit and fresh things. This is because cooked foods are heavier and the body, already struggling with temperatures, becomes too heavy by digesting caloric foods. This is why we try to eat more fruits and vegetables. For example, on a hot sunny day in August it is difficult to imagine the desire to eat a hot T-bone steak at lunchtime.

On the other hand, however, it is also true that fruit is rich in sugars, and sometimes it can also cause dysentery (such as cherries), for this reason it is good to keep in mind that although it is seen as one of the healthiest foods with vegetables, it actually has its cons anyway.

We must start from the fact that any food eaten in excess can lead to complications, not just what we call junk food. Among the fruits of which it is good to limit the intake there are certainly the more sugary ones, especially as regards people who are at risk of diabetes, but not only.

Why limit the intake of melon, the reason is all in our health

For example, bananas, but also melons, are fruits with very high percentages of fructose, it is good to consider this in order to regulate your intake. Taking then into consideration the melon, it must also be said that it is a fruit with many properties, rich in vitamins A, B and C, it is suitable for those suffering from anemia as it is rich in iron, it also gives potassium which helps the kidneys to function better, with good effects also on blood pressure. But then why should we limit its intake?

Apart from the concentration of fructose, melon can lead to problems for the body if taken in incorrect doses. In fact, doctors point out that it can occur an electrolyte imbalance in the body, due to the low sodium / potassium ratios which can lead to the formation of annoying limb cramps.

Furthermore, it is not advisable for diabetics and people suffering from gastric disorders to take melon because it is very heavy to digest and it would tire the organism too much; but even for people who don’t have particular problems it’s good to avoid taking it in the evening and before sport, otherwise you could feel bad.

