Home » Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity
News

Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity

by admin
Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity

Oliver Blume, head of Volkswagen, could make a pathetic speech on Wednesday when he presents his revised strategy to analysts and investors at the Hockenheimring. Germany’s largest industrial group is in the deepest upheaval for decades. Hundreds of thousands of jobs and a good part of local economic output depend on how he manages the transformation to electromobility.

So it would make sense to speak in very large dimensions, as Blume’s predecessor Herbert Diess liked to do. Or like Tesla boss Elon Musk, who talked about the “solution to mankind’s energy problem” at the e-car manufacturer’s investor day in March.

But Blume will not do that. He has something completely different in mind.

See also  Test drive in the Lexus RZ 450

You may also like

Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles...

Heating law: heat planning in Hamburg should be...

A meeting in Mexico highlights the pioneering role...

Director of the Non-Conventional Energies Fund

Sports stars give athletes their voices – DW...

Do not be surprised by anything of the...

Beware of respiratory diseases, they are fashionable at...

China Plans New Training Facility in Cuba, Could...

4th grade promotion in 1 year of appointment…...

Santa Rosa de Cabal, entrepreneurial and cultural scene

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy