Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity

Oliver Blume, head of Volkswagen, could make a pathetic speech on Wednesday when he presents his revised strategy to analysts and investors at the Hockenheimring. Germany’s largest industrial group is in the deepest upheaval for decades. Hundreds of thousands of jobs and a good part of local economic output depend on how he manages the transformation to electromobility.

So it would make sense to speak in very large dimensions, as Blume’s predecessor Herbert Diess liked to do. Or like Tesla boss Elon Musk, who talked about the “solution to mankind’s energy problem” at the e-car manufacturer’s investor day in March.

But Blume will not do that. He has something completely different in mind.

