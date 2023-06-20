9/11 WHERE IT ALL STARTED FROM, AND GO…

Peck of the Woodpecker: Episode 20

„Never like this many have been manipulated Like this so much that so few.“ — Aldous

Huxley.

We start from afar but we stay very close.

September 11, 2001, Attacks on the three towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington. Nearly 3,000 dead. The “war on terrorism” begins… War of terrorists using terrorist militias. Which Muslims, which of other-directed psychopaths, which of Nazi formations. Terrorism emergency all over the world, attacks in European and US capitals (not by us, our perpetual emergencies are taken care of by the massacres carried out by us. That is, by state terrorists).

The PNAC, “Programme for a new American Century”, Neocon strategy (Cheney, Rumsfeld, Kagan, Kristol, Nuland. Subsequently, Clinton, Obama, Biden)). What did he say? What did he do?

For the Global Government of the New World Order, uninterrupted wars since 2001 in Ukraine: Afghanistan, Georgia, Iraq, Libya, Syria. Coups, like Honduras, Bolivia, Venezuela, Ukraine. Destabilizations due to regime change in Egypt, Central Asia, Algeria, Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia, Myanmar, Moldavia, Serbia.…

Ideological Basis and Global Coordination: Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum. Operations Centers: Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission, Aspen Institute. Goons and Stakes: Young Global Leaders raised in Schwab’s training school and infiltrated into positions of institutional power.

Without 9/11 and the restrictions that the terrorism emergency and the mantra of “security” have made it possible to introduce into the legal systems of states, as well as into our mental construct, we would hardly have yielded to surveillance operations and authoritarianism such as the pandemic, the climate scam, the maneuver of uprooting and transferring populations, the replacement of minorities subject to real oppression, exclusion, exploitation, with artificial minorities built in the laboratory.

And we could hardly have been convinced of the greatest deception: that of having to be involved, by an elite of very few super-rich and super-powerful people, in a gigantic militarization of society, of life, of the economy, of culture, aimed at make ourselves cannon fodder for the clash with presumed autocracies and in defense of democracy and human rights.

EYE, THEN: THE 11 SEPTEMBER EFFECT IS NOT OVER.

