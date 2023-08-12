Meloni against Bonaccini, ‘seeks visibility on the flood’

Bonaccini: ‘Citizens have haste: they deserve everything except sterile controversies between institutions’

“The haste that Meloni accuses me of is actually that of our fellow citizens. Who deserve everything except sterile controversies between institutions or the fact that they don’t have to complain because much has already been done. Unfortunately this is not the case, the premier can certainly ask families and businesses directly”. The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini thus replies to Giorgia Meloni’s letter, in a response signed with the mayors of Bologna, Ravenna and Cesena, Matteo Lepore, Michele de Pascale and Enzo Lattuca, in their capacity as presidents of the Province. .

“To date, the only contributions that have reached citizens are those decided by the Region and the Civil Protection nationwide, while households and businesses await compensation. The two decrees adopted by the Government – he says – have defined a series of measures which, however, citizens are asked, do not appear to be working at the moment, neither for the return to normality of families, nor for the positive restart of businesses. We continue to ask to see each other, certain that many problems can be solved by identifying together the best and fastest solutions for the benefit of Emilia-Romagna”.

“Just as no one disregards the value of what has been done to activate social safety nets or access to credit for a part, albeit very limited, of companies, as well as for those exporting. But the vast majority of companies to date – has continued Bonaccini – not only has he not received one euro in compensation, but he doesn’t even know how to prepare the necessary reports to obtain full compensation for damages in the future. And not knowing yet, after three months, how to request reimbursements is simply incredible”.

“We have also put forward constructive proposals – they write – which would make it possible to immediately allocate over one billion euros to compensation for citizens and businesses. Issues that we hope to be able to untie together by confronting each other in person, in a spirit, I repeat, of collaboration”.

The mayor of Lugo: ‘Meloni makes no mention of future measures’

“Those who administer it are in daily contact with the needs of citizens and businesses. We would have liked if President Meloni’s letter had mentioned future measures in favor of those affected by a flood which, as recent reports show , has caused enormous damage. In our territories, citizens are living in the most total uncertainty and feel a strong fear of being forgotten, of not being considered”. The mayor of Lugo (Ravenna), Davide Ranalli, told ANSA, commenting on the letter sent by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini on the flood issue. “There are those who, after the flood, have experienced a tornado of unprecedented dimensions in this area and are struggling with roofs uncovered, trees uprooted, cars destroyed. There is a theme linked to time which is a determining factor for give breathing space to this wounded land. The letter from the President – added Ranalli – seems to us more like a piqued response where appropriations are listed which for now have not led to changes in a situation that is becoming progressively more dramatic. My fellow mayors have made proposals, if you don’t want to consider them, give alternatives but above all act. Direct contact with those who ask us for help every day with great dignity “concluded the mayor”.

