Ponte Genova, ‘Non-calculated lives’ set image at the Venice Lido – News

An image from the set of the film “Non calculated lives” (Italy 2023, 52′) by Ermanno Cavazzoni and Sergio Maifredi, produced by Teatro Pubblico Ligure and dedicated to the reception center of San Nicolò al Boschetto in Val Polcevera, will be on the Lido di Venice on the occasion of the 80th edition of the international film art exhibition of the Venice Biennale, as part of the awarding event of the 2nd edition of the official collateral award ‘Cinema&Arts’, created by Alessio Nardin.





One of the first images framed by the camera was the walk of the writer Ermanno Cavazzoni under the San Giorgio viaduct, designed by Renzo Piano to replace the Morandi bridge, which collapsed on August 14, 2018 causing the death of 43 people.



