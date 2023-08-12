Home » England beat Colombia to advance to semi-finals
Alessia Russo (number 23) scored the winning goal for England against Colombia on Saturday August 12, 2023. RICK RYCROFT / AP

The 2023 World Cup is one of surprises. In Australia and New Zealand, many leading nations in the discipline experienced great disappointment, like the double American title holders who left in the round of 16, or the Japanese women who were excluded from the competition in the quarter-finals. But one nation continued to hold its own on Saturday August 12: England.

In Sydney (Australia), the Three Lionesses joined the semi-finals of the World Cup for the third time in a row by beating Colombia (2 to 1). The English however conceded the opener with a shot under the crossbar from midfielder Leicy Santos (44th). But they did not doubt for long. A few minutes later, striker Lauren Hemp took care of bringing the two teams up by taking advantage of a confused action in the Colombian area (45th + 6).

Shortly after the hour mark, it was finally one of the stars of the team, Alessia Russo, who gave her team a decisive advantage by taking over from the right a cross from Georgia Stanway (63rd). Novices at this stage of the competition, the Colombians tried to react, multiplied the strikes on goal (fifteen in all), but lacked precision to snatch the equalizer. ” I am very happy, we continue to dream”, Alessia Russo told Agence France-Presse.

Back in the last four, England will now try to reach the final for the first time in their history. The players of coach Sarina Wiegman will have to get rid of Australia, who fell from Les Bleues earlier in the day. The other semi-final will pit Spain against Sweden. While the four teams still in the race have no World Cup to their name, the English could sign the double after winning the European Championship in 2022.

