15. Protest Serbia against violence | Info

Traffic in the center of Belgrade in front of the Assembly of Serbia was stopped on the eve of the beginning of the 15th due to the “Serbia against violence” protest.

Source: Milica Vučković, Fonet

According to the organizers, tonight’s protest concerns of institutional and verbal violence in Bačka Palankaand a walk to the Serbian government building was also announced.

Citizens gathered on a part of the plateau in front of the republican parliament building, where they are still arriving, reports the reporter of the Beta agency.

The protest “Serbia against violence” is organized by a part of the pro-European opposition, which states that the protest is not a party but a civil one, and that they are the technical organizers.

Among the demands presented at the first “Serbia against violence” protest, which was held on May 8, are stopping the further promotion of violence in the media and public space, taking away national frequencies from televisions “that serve citizens”, such as Pink and Happy, dismissing all members of the REM Council, shutting down print media and tabloids that publish fake news and continuously violate the journalistic code, the replacement of the management of RTS and the immediate cancellation of programs that promote violence, immorality and aggression on television with a national frequency.

Institutional responsibility and the dismissal of the Minister of Police Bratislava Gašić and the head of the BIA Aleksandar Vulin “because they are directly responsible for the collapsed system and the inadequate response of the authorities” are also demanded.

The “Serbia against violence” protests were organized after two mass murders that took place on May 3 and 4 in Belgrade and the surroundings of Mladenovac, in which a total of 20 people were killed, most of whom were children.

