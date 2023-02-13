MeteoWeb

Researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered the active compound of a edible mushroom which increases nerve growth and improves the memory. The professor Frederic Meunier of the Queensland Brain Institute said the team identified new active compounds from the mushroom Hericium erinaceusbetter known as Monkey head.

Scholars they discovered that mushrooms improve brain cell growth and memory in preclinical studies. “Extracts from these so-called ‘monkey heads’ have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells.”, reported Professor Meunier. “Pre-clinical testing found that the mushroom had a significant impact on brain cell growth and improved memory. Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells and, surprisingly, we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.“.

“Using super-resolution microscopy, we found that the mushroom extract and its active components markedly increase the size of growth cones, which are especially important for brain cells to sense their environment and make new connections with other neurons in the brain. ”the authors specify.

Mushrooms aid memory and may protect against cognitive impairment

The co-author, Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol of UQ, said the finding has applications that could treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. “Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation“said Dr. Martinez-Marmol.

Doctor Dae Hee Lee Free Mp3 Download of CNGBio Co, which supported and collaborated on the research project, said that the properties of mushrooms have been used to treat ailments and maintain health in traditional Chinese medicine since ancient times. “This important research is unraveling the molecular mechanism of lion’s mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, especially memory“said Dr. Lee.

The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.