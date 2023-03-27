Menstrual cups: Sustainable alternative to tampons Something is happening in the period market. Tampons remain by far the number one aid and are used by 75 percent of menstruators. But the menstrual cup is catching up. Its trump card: It can be used over many cycles and thus fits in with the zeitgeist of avoiding disposable products. So far, according to surveys, about 13 percent of menstruators have reached for a cup. This is what our test of tampons and cups offers Test­ergeb­nisse. Our two tables show ratings from Stiftung Warentest for 10 menstrual cups and 19 tampons with normal or regular absorbency, including products made from organic cotton. Brands tested include ob, Einhorn, Always, Lunette and Selenacare, as well as private label and discount products.

background and tips. We provide application tips for menstruating women and explain how they can prevent toxic shock syndrome. And we say how the sustainability of cups and tampons is.

We provide application tips for menstruating women and explain how they can prevent toxic shock syndrome. And we say how the sustainability of cups and tampons is.

What has Stiftung Warentest checked? Does the cup do its job as well as tampons? Does it reliably absorb blood and is easy to use? What about pollutants like pesticides, heavy metals, brighteners, formaldehyde and plasticizers? To find out all of this, Stiftung Warentest had 10 period cups compete against 19 tampons.

Good tampons and cups are also cheap Most period helpers get a good test grade. Among the test winners are well-known brands, cheap and expensive products. Several tampons made of organic cotton also do well. Overall, the users were satisfied: Many products turned out to be comfortable and good. The best inexpensive tampons are available at a price of 3 cents each (prices: 3 to 30 cents per tampon), the best inexpensive cup for less than 20 euros (prices 9 to 29 euros per cup).

Organic tampons with weaknesses Some tampons made from organic cotton showed weaknesses in the test points Security and Aufnahme­ver­mö­gen. And of all things, a bio-tampon has a problem with it Schad­stoffen. In a batch of Naty’s Eco product, we detected large amounts of surfactants that interfere with the hormone system and can be harmful to aquatic organisms. They have no place in organic cotton, especially in tampons that are worn on the body. Nevertheless, the product received an overall rating of “satisfactory”. Avoid Toxic Shock Syndrome Cause. If period products are worn inside the body and not changed for a long time, staphylococci with their toxic excretions can multiply in the abdomen. The bacteria can enter the body through injuries to the vaginal wall. In rare cases, they trigger toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a form of sepsis. Happen. In Germany, between 50 and 80 people are treated in hospitals for TSS every year, according to hospital data. The last time there was a death was in 2000. symptoms. If recognized early and correctly, TSS can be treated effectively. Symptoms include severe headache, drop in blood pressure, fever and rash. If they occur abruptly during the period, women should see a doctor immediately. Prevent. Choosing small tampon sizes and avoiding injuries from dry tampons or squeezing cups will prevent TSS. The Federal Association of Gynecologists advises limiting the wearing of tampons and cups to eight hours.

Cups: How long do the menstrual cups last in the test? Environmentally conscious users often ask themselves: How long can the cups be used before they have to be disposed of? We didn’t check that. If you believe the providers, the cups last between eight months and ten years, depending on the product. That’s a big range. So: follow the instructions for use and always clean well.

