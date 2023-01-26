Home Health Messina Denaro’s request for the second cycle of chemotherapy: “I’ve read many medical books, treat me better”
Messina Denaro's request for the second cycle of chemotherapy: "I've read many medical books, treat me better"

Messina Denaro’s request for the second cycle of chemotherapy: “I’ve read many medical books, treat me better”

After the first chemotherapy in the prison of L’Aquila which took place four days after his arrest, the former super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro is preparing for the second cycle of treatment for his colon cancer. For safety reasons, the date is still unknown but the oncologists let it be known that the second therapy in the surgery has been carried out to this in prison will be scheduled for the next few weeks. Also according to the doctors, the boss’s health conditions would be good today. Messina Denaro has overcome the hangover of the first chemo, experiencing only some gastrointestinal problems. The team led by professor Luciano Muttichief oncologist of the hospital de The Eagle, reassured the former fugitive himself on the cutting edge of the procedures that the group of doctors is carrying out. Precisely in this regard, Messina Denaro would be monitoring all the therapeutic procedures: «I have not received a cultural education but I have read hundreds of booksI am therefore informed about the treatments», he would have repeated several times, in cordial tones, «please be able to be treated with better drugs and therapies». Imprisoned for ten days in the maximum security prison of L’Aquila, the boss has the opportunity to deal only with doctors and prison staff. It was they who reported what would be Messina Denaro’s greatest concern in these days 41bis that is, the proper treatment of his colon cancer.

