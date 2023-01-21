Home Health Metastatic colon cancer, ok Use a child drug of Italian research
Health

Metastatic colon cancer, ok Use a child drug of Italian research

Metastatic colon cancer, ok Use a child drug of Italian research

Milan, 20 Jan. (beraking latest news Salute) – Green light from the US drug agency FDA to the first anti-Her2 therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer, tucatinib. A drug whose history was largely written by Italy, as recalled by the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.

The discovery that a proportion of intestinal tumors stands out for expressing the Her2 protein of the c-erb2 oncogene in a high way – underlined by the Asst Grande Ospedale Metropolitano – was made about 10 years ago at the Niguarda Cancer Center, together with researchers from the University of Turin and the Candiolo Institute. The first anti-Her2 therapy in the world was tested at the Niguarda Hospital with researchers from the University of Turin, the Candiolo Institute, the National Cancer Institute of Milan, the Oncological Institute of Veneto and the Vanvitelli University of Naples. Since then, Niguarda oncologists have continued to improve this therapy by expanding the therapeutic armamentarium, and today the first institutional recognition from the FDA arrives. Even scientific societies – remarks Niguarda – this year have recognized the anti-Her2 therapy for colorectal cancer: Esmo (European Society of Medical Oncology) and Nccn (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) have included the Her2 diagnostics and therapy in their care recommendations.

