metformin has been prescribed for 60 years, now an incredible truth is revealed

Metformin is an antidiabetic, prescribed to people with diabetes for over 60 years. Scientists have made an amazing discovery.

Metformin is a hypoglycaemic drug that has been prescribed and administered worldwide for over 60 years to treat type 2 diabetes. Although it was a drug introduced on the market several decades ago, today it is still the most commonly used drug therapy to counteract diabetes and prevention in subjects in the pre-diabetic phase.

The hypoglycaemic drug is used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is the most widely used antidiabetic drug worldwide, because it is the most effective oneaccording to both US and European guidelines.

The antidiabetic drug we are dealing with belongs to the biguanide class. In Italy, Metformin is the only drug belonging to this category.

It is a medicine that originates from the “Galatea officinalis” plant, appreciated for its ability to reduce i symptoms of diabetes mellitus. The properties of the plant have been discovered at least two centuries ago. The first uses, in fact, date back to the end of the 19th century but it will be necessary to wait only for the second post-war period for the selection of other compounds, such as metformin.

In 1957, the first study by Jean Sterne was published which recognized the hypoglycemic properties of the compound.

There are currently several types of metformin medicines. In some cases, the drugs are sold as a single active ingredient to be combined with other antidiabetic medicines. However, metformin can also be taken in combination with insulin.

In short, it is a extremely important active ingredient and widely used around the world. What is surprising is that although this medicine has been administered for over 60 years, other incredible ones have recently been discovered effects on human health.

Antidiabetic: metformin never ceases to amaze

60 years after the study published by the French doctor at the Leannec Hospital in Paris, others are being discovered important effects of metformin.

We are referring to that compound that is able to act on the human body modulating sugar metabolismwithout acting on pancreatic beta cells. In this way, it is possible to guarantee a good level of basal blood sugar while minimizing the possibility of hypoglycemia episodes.

Furthermore, the assumption of metformin performs other important functions, namely:

reduces intestinal absorption

reduces the hepatic production of glucose

promotes the use of glucose in peripheral tissues, such as muscles and adipose tissue.

But apparently, recent studies have recognized metformin characteristics that make it useful for fight other diseases as well other than type 2 diabetes.

In fact, the drug could also be useful for reduce the incidence of osteoarthritis by up to 24%. Also, taking metformin could potentially slow the progression of osteoarthritis, because it reduces inflammation and plasma lipid levels.

Metformin potentially has a decisive role in the long covid prevention and can to delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Finally, it has been noted that the use of the drug has positive effects on individuals who have cancer. Studies have shown that diabetic patients treated with metformin had a better prognosis of cancer events than non-diabetics or diabetics receiving other therapies. In fact, metaformin is capable of block the proliferation of cancer stem cells due to inhibition of the activities of the Click1 protein.