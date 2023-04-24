he was run over while urinating on the tracks

The 82-year-old Indian pensioner who died after being hit by a flying cow was urinating on the Alwar railway tracks.

Absurd but true: a Indian retiree aged 82 died after being hit by a cow steering wheel while he was intent on urinating on the tracks. The specimen was leapt into the air after being hit by a train and landed on the unfortunate victim.

What happened in Alwar, in the northern state of Rajasthan, is improbable. Yet it is all true. The protagonist of the absurd story is an 82-year-old Indian retiree, Shiv Dayal Sharma. While he was urinating on the railroad tracks that run through the city, the man died when he was hit full-on by a cow that was landing after flying thirty meters. The animal had been thrown into the air by a express train of the Vande Bharat line.

The series of unfortunate events that caused the incredible disappearance of the 82-year-old Indian dates back to April 18 and was told by the newspaper Inda Today.

Accidents involving animals and trains in India

In reporting the news, India Today has collected the testimony of a second man present at the scene of the accident and, fortunately, remained unharmed, unlike the pensioner, who died instantly. The victim was a former electrician of the national railway company.

In the light of the information disseminated, it has been specified that the collisions between trains and cattle in India are more frequent than one might imagine. According to government data, in 2022 they occurred 13 thousand accidents which saw the involvement of livestock and rail vehicles, recording a 24% higher percentage than in 2019.

In India, many shepherds have the habit of grazing their animals near the railway lines, favoring the perpetration of tragedies. For this reason, in November 2021, the Minister of Railways Aswini Vaishnaw announced the construction of safety nets along the tracks in areas where accidents are more frequent.