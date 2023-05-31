Home » Michele Santoro against Fazio and Annunziata: ‘Their narration on Rai is bogus’
“These two colleagues were the pivot around which a cultural policy in Rai revolved around the exclusion of others”. Michael Santoroguest of Giovanni Floris on La7 goes on the attack of Fabio Fazio e Lucia Announced: accuses them of “fake storytelling” and recalls both of their pasts. The former conductor starts soft: “They are two very valid professionals”. But then comes the jab: “I can’t stand them, neither of them”.

Santoro first takes it out on Fazio: “It’s not true that he worked for 40 years in Rai,” he claims. “He went to work for La7 when he was at Telecom”. The problem – he adds – is that “he returned because politics wanted him to return”.

Then he calls Lucia Annunziata into question, also a veteran of the farewell to the public service in controversy with the revolution of appointments carried out by the Meloni government. You do it starting from the appointment of Paolo Mieli who – says Santoro – would have agreed to be president, setting as a condition the return to Rai of Daniel Luttazzi, Enzo Biagi and Santoro himself. “After 24 hours-he continues-he had already resigned and Lucia Annunziata took his place”. Santoro’s thesis is that the presenter would thus conform to the ‘Bulgarian edict’ of the government led by Silvio Berlusconi. “But if they have a 10 percent share, how can a company not keep them?” Floris insists. Santoro replies: “In my opinion, in fact, the company would have done well to keep them. But I’m not the company”.

