Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti in the gym together to practice karate

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti in the gym together to practice karate

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti They are no longer a couple since 2002, but thanks to the infinite love for their daughter Aurora, now 25 years old, the two have remained in excellent contacts. And today they call themselves good friends. We see them on an August day having fun together in a gym specializing in martial arts.

For the uninitiated, both Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker they practice Kyokushinkai Karate. And it was the Roman singer, about a year ago, who convinced Michelle to try her hand at this discipline. For the Swiss TV presenter it was a real love at first sight. She trained so consistently that on May 23 she became a blue beltpassing a tough exam in Bologna and documenting everything via social media.

In a series of Instagram stories, Michelle and Eros documented their reunion in the gym, dressed in white as expected. For Hunziker this is a special summer: after her breakup with her ex-husband Tomaso Trussardi, the showgirl is enjoying the love with the Sardinian surgeon Giovanni Angiolini. With whom she spent a relaxing break on the Costa Smeralda, even if the two have not yet shared photos together on their respective social profiles. Time to time.

