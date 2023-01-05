What does the intestinal microbiota have to do with Covid? More than you think, because it has been shown that having more copies of one bacterium in the intestine than another can contribute to a more serious course of Covid. Obviously, a particular microbiota alone is not enough, especially in the presence of other risk factors such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes.
See also I am 71 years old, have had the vaccines for Covid (4 doses) and pneumococcus, and have booked vaccines for shingles and tick borne encephalitis. Am I perhaps exaggerating?