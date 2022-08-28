Home Health Microsoft shouts: TV is the key to promoting the popularity of cloud streaming games | Big community platform | Digital
accepted earlierGermanyIn an interview with Games Industry website, Harrison Hoffman, chief product manager of Microsoft’s Xbox, said that although the market believes that mobile devices play the role of promoting the popularization of cloud streaming game services, in fact, TVs that support Internet services are the popularization of cloud streaming game services. The key is.

Harrison Hoffman believes that there are many features of connected TV that make cloud streaming game services possible, including a large enough TV screen and a relatively simple operating experience that allows users to go through a few steps. Log in to the cloud streaming game service and play with a Bluetooth controller.

With the Xbox Cloud Gaming program that currently includes Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, users only need to open the app on the TV, log in to their personal account, and then just pick up the controller to play, and they can play through the TV. Larger screen to feel the immersion of game content.

Microsoft has recently cooperated with Samsung to pre-install Microsoft Xbox services on Samsung Smart Connected TV products, thereby attracting more users to directly connect to Microsoft services through their TVs and play their personal favorite games.

According to Harrison Hoffman, in the future, it is hoped that the usage model of Microsoft’s cloud streaming game service will become as simple as using Netflix and other network streaming video and audio services, so that more users can play more through network streaming. At the same time, you don’t need to worry about whether the performance of the game console you are using is sufficient, or whether there are version compatibility issues, and you can continue to play through mobile phones and tablets even when you are away from home.

However, Microsoft has not replaced the development of existing game consoles with cloud streaming game services, because it hopes to attract various players through different methods, and many players will prefer to play through game consoles, so Microsoft will still retain this kind of game. Development needs, as far as possible to meet the playing experience of different players.

