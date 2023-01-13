The ninth edition of the opens Second level university master in Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine ‘Piergiorgio Data’, organized by the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in collaboration with the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the CNR in Pisa. The ceremony is scheduled for Monday 16 January (at 9 in the historic great hall of the headquarters) and, 18 years after the establishment of this advanced training course, the new students are welcomed by Claudio Passino, delegate of the rector at the Alta Training; Michele Emdin, coordinator of the interdisciplinary research center ‘Health Science’ of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna; Fabio A. Recchia, director of the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the CNR of Pisa, by the entire teaching staff and by the technical-administrative staff of the Master. With this ceremony, doctors who love the depths of the sea and the therapeutic potential of iperbaric room begin to take their first steps in university higher education, engaged for two years.

After the welcome greetings, the inaugural lesson ‘Underwater optical communication’ will be held by Ernesto Ciaramella, professor of Telecommunications at the TeCIP Institute (Telecommunications, Computer Engineering, and Photonics) of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, recently selected for ‘The Photonics100 ‘, the list of the 100 most influential people in the field of photonics, drawn up by Electro Optics magazine for 2022. Followed by the speeches of two internationally renowned experts in the field: Claudio Marabotti, cardiologist and diver, and Pasquale Longobardi, hyperbaric doctor and past president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine (SIMSI).

At the end of the theoretical-practical training course, carried out between Pisa and best Italian and international hyperbaric or diving centers, students will have acquired all the skills, in addition to the highest international certifications, necessary to operate in the professional field in the Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine sector, essential for activities in the field of Commercial Diving. In fact, every student will get the international DMAC certification (Diving Medical Advisory Committee and EDTCmed – European Diving Technology Committee – medical assessment of working divers) of Level ID (Medical Assessment of Divers – Medical Examiner of Divers) and IID (Medical Management of Diving Illnesses and Accidents – Expertise in Diving Medicine), in accordance with the criteria of the European Committee for Hyperbaric Medicine (ECHM). Furthermore, in the hyperbaric field, the Master will issue the ECHM IIH certification (European Committee for Hyperbaric Medicine) and the ECB (European College of Baromedicine). IID and IIH are currently the highest recognized levels of expertise for Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine in Europe.

“After 18 years, the ‘Piergiorgio Data’ Master continues to promote, at a national and international level, interdisciplinary high-level university training in underwater and hyperbaric medicine – comments Vincenzo Lionetti, professor of Anesthesiology and director of the Master in announcing this ceremony – making use of the unique skills and great passion of internationally renowned experts in the subject from Italy and the rest of the world, from civil society and the armed forces, which contribute to making our Master always young and fascinating.Exceptional people such as Renato Prediletto, a learned doctor and passionate about our Masters from the very first hour, former researcher of IFC-CNR and Head of Pneumology at the Monasterio Foundation of Pisa, who has recently left us Hard-working people like engineer Marco Laurino, Delegate of the IFC-CNR Director at the Master, the freediving instructors Chiara Benvenuti CNR technologist and operator diver and Mirko Passera CNR technician and underwater operator”.