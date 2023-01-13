Three policemen attacked in prison in Baldenich. The new episode of violence in the psychiatric section triggers the complaint by Robert Da Re of the Cisl Fns secretariat: «On Wednesday 11 January», he says, «a patient-inmate in severe mental decompensation attacked the agents helping the medical staff. Once order was restored, a policeman was forced to be treated in the emergency room of the city hospital, with a prognosis of 6 days, and two others were treated in the infirmary of the Belluno prison. All this is due to the lack of ability of the health service to manage the administration of the various therapies”.

The Cisl Fns is therefore once again forced to denounce the poor conditions in which the division for the protection of mental health of the prison of Belluno finds itself and to ask for its immediate closure: «The sanitary management and the poor hygienic conditions of the premises weigh on the ‘psychophysical integrity of prison police personnel,’ insists the Cisl Fns. «The inmate who attacked the staff had already become the protagonist of violent episodes towards the prison policemen and towards the health personnel, so much so that the management of the Belluno institute has repeatedly asked for his removal, without however getting positive answers from higher offices”.

«On December 5th», continues Da Re, «following a note from the FNS, the Superintendent of the Triveneto prison administration replied verbatim: “As already communicated, all the operations are underway to implement the move of the section from the prison of Belluno to the prison of Verona”. However», insists Da Re, «the personnel of the Belluno prison police are not very confident of the succession of declarations that gradually lead to nothing, leaving the personnel themselves with the burden of managing a department that does not respect adequate health parameters and moreover, within a totally unsuitable structure».

«We asked the Provveditore again», concludes Da Re, «for the speed of the closing operations of the psychiatric section to safeguard the prison police personnel and at the same time to safeguard the users, who have the right to adequate treatment which evidently at the Prison of Belluno cannot have. If times were to expand again, all staff will not hesitate to express their dissent, as they have already done in the past”.